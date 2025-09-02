MongoDB’s (MDB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $315.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.17 and its 200-day moving average is $206.28. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.05 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 11.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 14.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

