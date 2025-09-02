FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.9583.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $230.96 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FedEx by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallo Partners LP purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

