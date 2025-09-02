Brokerages Set Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT at $26.80

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $445.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Cullinan Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $19.89.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,214.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

