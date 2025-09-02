GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $43.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.7857.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Argus assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Arete upgraded GlobalFoundries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 0.6%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.92. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -158.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.