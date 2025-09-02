Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.68.

VIST opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. Vista Energy has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $610.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.37 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 29.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

