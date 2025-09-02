Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

INVE has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Identiv from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of INVE opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. Identiv has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Identiv had a net margin of 308.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Identiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Articles

