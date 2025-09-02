Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $5.45 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.32). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 42.07% and a negative return on equity of 99.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

