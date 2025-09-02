Wall Street Zen Upgrades Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to “Strong-Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.56. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Flexsteel Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4,864.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 5,214.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

