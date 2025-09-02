Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Up 53.2%

Shares of DUO opened at $2.39 on Friday. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $74.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

