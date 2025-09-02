Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Alphatec Stock Performance

ATEC stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.02. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 18,092 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $269,751.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 438,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,515.21. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 186,122 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $2,296,745.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,463,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,476.64. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

