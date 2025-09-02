Brokerages Set Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ) Target Price at $25.00

Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starz Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Starz Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

In other Starz Entertainment news, Director Harry Sloan bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,138.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 42,260 shares in the company, valued at $548,534.80. This represents a 23.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,796 shares of company stock worth $201,896.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,987,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,076,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,470,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,607,000.

Shares of NASDAQ STRZ opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Starz Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.70 million.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

