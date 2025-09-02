Brokerages Set Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ) Target Price at $25.00

Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starz Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Starz Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Report on Starz Entertainment
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,987,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,076,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,470,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,607,000.
Starz Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRZ opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Starz Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99.
Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.70 million.
About Starz Entertainment
Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starz Entertainment
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Starz Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starz Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.