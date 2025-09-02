Wall Street Zen Upgrades NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NAPCO Security Technologies stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.51. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 49.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

