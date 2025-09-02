Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.80. Sasol has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sasol by 2,401.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sasol by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sasol by 206.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 361,777 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Sasol by 368.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 437,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 344,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sasol by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 610,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 317,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

