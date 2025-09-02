Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sibanye Gold has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

