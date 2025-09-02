UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBS. Zacks Research raised UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth $4,878,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676,829 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,161,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,903,000 after buying an additional 8,448,219 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.