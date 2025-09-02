Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$163.33.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.54, for a total value of C$852,700.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$198.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$175.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$161.96. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$103.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$198.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

