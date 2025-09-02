Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

INSE opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

