Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.6429.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.3%

FERG opened at $231.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $238.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.41.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

