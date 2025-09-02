Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.89.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$70.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 4.2%

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$45.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.63. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$23.51 and a 1-year high of C$49.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

