Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Receives $57.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.7778.

SW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 127,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,003,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after buying an additional 149,210 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 106.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 36.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.Smurfit Westrock’s revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

