Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:BC opened at $63.56 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 277.42%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the sale, the vice president owned 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,927.02. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 695.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brunswick by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

