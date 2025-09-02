BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust $BMEZ Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,852 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 42,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 132,926 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BMEZ opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

