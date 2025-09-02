683 Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. $HYLN

683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyliion by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 813,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hyliion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 999,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hyliion by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 443,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyliion

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 222,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,792.86. This trade represents a 41.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Research raised Hyliion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hyliion Trading Down 2.3%

HYLN stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $294.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Hyliion Company Profile

