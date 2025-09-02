4D Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

4D Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the quarter. Latham Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of 4D Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 4D Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Latham Group worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in Latham Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 5,676,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after buying an additional 512,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 458,604 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,221,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,265,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 779,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other Latham Group news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,747.36. The trade was a 29.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWIM opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $935.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

