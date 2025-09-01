Linkhome Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LHAI)

Linkhome’s (NASDAQ:LHAI – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 2nd. Linkhome had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Linkhome’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Linkhome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Linkhome Price Performance

Linkhome Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LHAI opened at $8.94 on Monday. Linkhome has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Linkhome is an artificial intelligence-driven property technology company. By using HomeGPT, a Linkhome-developed real estate artificial intelligence model, combined with financial innovation and in conjunction with our dedicated team of agents, we have made significant and cost-effective improvements to the business model of buying and selling homes.

Featured Articles

