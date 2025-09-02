Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $487.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

