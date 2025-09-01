Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.67 on Friday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $501,492.25. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

