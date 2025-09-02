Analyzing Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Campbell’s has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Campbell’s and Greenlane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell’s 5 12 3 0 1.90 Greenlane 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Campbell’s presently has a consensus price target of $38.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.36%. Given Campbell’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Campbell’s is more favorable than Greenlane.

This table compares Campbell’s and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell’s 4.44% 23.22% 5.77% Greenlane -246.62% -133.66% -59.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Campbell’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Greenlane shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Campbell’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Greenlane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Campbell’s and Greenlane”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell’s $9.64 billion 0.99 $567.00 million $1.51 21.15 Greenlane $13.27 million 0.36 -$17.64 million N/A N/A

Campbell’s has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane.

Summary

Campbell’s beats Greenlane on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell’s tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, which include Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

