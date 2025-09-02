TELA Bio, Inc. $TELA Shares Bought by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 0.39% of TELA Bio worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TELA Bio by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.84. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 329.48% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. TELA Bio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TELA

About TELA Bio

(Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.