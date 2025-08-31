Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Critical Comparison

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Wartsila has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wartsila and Plug Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wartsila $6.98 billion 2.51 $544.30 million $0.20 29.55 Plug Power $672.84 million 2.69 -$2.10 billion ($2.31) -0.68

Wartsila has higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wartsila, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Plug Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wartsila and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wartsila 8.19% 22.76% 7.28% Plug Power -292.84% -90.22% -50.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wartsila and Plug Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wartsila 0 2 0 0 2.00 Plug Power 5 7 4 0 1.94

Plug Power has a consensus target price of $1.88, indicating a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Plug Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Wartsila.

Summary

Wartsila beats Plug Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes. The company also provides GEMS smart energy management software platform to remotely monitor, operate, identify, and diagnose assets; lifecycle solutions for power plants; power and propulsion products, such as electric shipping and hybrid ships, engine and generating sets, propulsors and gears, and shaft line solutions; liquid and gas handling products, including ballast water management, freshwater generation, waste and wastewater treatment, gas solutions, and exhaust treatment equipment; port and fleet optimization; simulation and training solutions; and automation, navigation, and control systems. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power. It also provides electrolyzers, a hydrogen generator for clean hydrogen production; liquefaction systems that provides liquid hydrogen to customers; cryogenic equipment for the distribution of liquified hydrogen, oxygen, argon, nitrogen and other cryogenic gases, including trailers and mobile storage equipment; and liquid hydrogen, an alternative fuel to fossil-based energy. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

