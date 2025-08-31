Softcat’s (SCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Softcat from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,960 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,813.80.

Get Softcat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Softcat

Softcat Stock Performance

Softcat Company Profile

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,624 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,630.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,654.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,598.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,427 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,960.

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.