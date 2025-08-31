Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Insider Kristin Færøvik Acquires 1,765 Shares

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) insider Kristin Færøvik acquired 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 361 per share, with a total value of £6,371.65.

Kristin Færøvik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ashtead Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, August 27th, Kristin Færøvik purchased 485 shares of Ashtead Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 per share, with a total value of £1,789.65.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Kristin Færøvik acquired 4,716 shares of Ashtead Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 359 per share, for a total transaction of £16,930.44.

Ashtead Technology Price Performance

Shares of LON AT opened at GBX 370.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 448.11. Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 893. The company has a market capitalization of £293.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ashtead Technology ( LON:AT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX 21.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Technology had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 17.37%. Analysts expect that Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc will post 42.8247734 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ashtead Technology from GBX 825 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 price objective on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 721.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ashtead Technology

About Ashtead Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.