Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price

Hays (LON:HAS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from GBX 110 to GBX 90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 70 price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 92.50.

LON HAS opened at GBX 62.40 on Thursday. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 55.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 96.60. The stock has a market cap of £993.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7,011.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 1.31 EPS for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hays will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd bought 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £1,230.72. Also, insider Dirk Hahn bought 364,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £225,680. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 563,720 shares of company stock valued at $35,010,128. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

