Insider Buying: Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Insider Acquires 1,871 Shares of Stock

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Morley acquired 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,274 per share, with a total value of £79,966.54.
Pershing Square Stock Performance
Shares of PSH opened at GBX 4,314 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 40.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,915.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.18 and a beta of 0.97. Pershing Square Holdings has a 52 week low of GBX 3,067.94 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,557.56.
About Pershing Square
