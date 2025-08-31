Insider Buying: Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Insider Acquires 1,871 Shares of Stock

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Morley acquired 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,274 per share, with a total value of £79,966.54.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of PSH opened at GBX 4,314 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 40.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,915.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.18 and a beta of 0.97. Pershing Square Holdings has a 52 week low of GBX 3,067.94 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,557.56.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

About Pershing Square

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pershing Square Holdings (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments in publicly traded, principally North American-domiciled, companies. The investment objective is to maximize long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share.

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.