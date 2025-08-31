Bank of America Cuts Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Price Target to $25.00

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARDFree Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AARD. Wall Street Zen lowered Aardvark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Aardvark Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2%

AARD opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.14).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aardvark Therapeutics by 129.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $99,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

