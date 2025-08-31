BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTAI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

