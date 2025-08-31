Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRTA

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Prothena has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $441.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.75). Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4,626.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Prothena by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.