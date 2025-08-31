Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$148.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$143.17.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

NA stock opened at C$144.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$106.67 and a 52-week high of C$151.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$144.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

