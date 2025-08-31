Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$208.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$195.00 to C$208.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$177.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$206.00.

TSE:RY opened at C$199.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$183.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$172.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$151.25 and a 12 month high of C$204.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total transaction of C$73,102.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,709.86. This trade represents a 72.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total transaction of C$56,148.92. Insiders have sold 42,026 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,844 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

