Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$195.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$180.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.
In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. Also, Director John Assaly sold 9,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.28, for a total transaction of C$1,720,392.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,172.26. The trade was a 90.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.
