Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.88.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $268.85 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $200.30 and a 12 month high of $296.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,930.40. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

