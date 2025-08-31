Insider Buying: Costain Group (LON:COST) Insider Purchases £19,800 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Kate Rock acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 per share, for a total transaction of £19,800.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Kate Rock bought 10,000 shares of Costain Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £13,800.

Shares of LON COST opened at GBX 134.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of £360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. Costain Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 85.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 172.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.75.

Costain Group last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 EPS for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Costain Group from GBX 150 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.50.

Costain helps to improve people's lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK's energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

