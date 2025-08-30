Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 4.0% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $21,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 122.0% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 994.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 890.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 232.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 128.6% in the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

NYSE WCN opened at $185.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

