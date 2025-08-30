Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.600 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 92.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,529 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 562,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

