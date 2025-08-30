The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,305 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 793,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $96,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 216,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

