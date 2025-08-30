New Vernon Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

New Vernon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 293.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 4.2% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 365,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $271.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.21 and a 52-week high of $279.04.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

