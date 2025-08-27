Valley Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Valley Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

