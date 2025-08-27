Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock Price

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:UDR opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,506,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

