847 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Purchased by BWM Planning LLC

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after acquiring an additional 354,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,133,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $997,136,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day moving average is $228.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

