Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Imdex Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.
Imdex Company Profile
